The Foundry is opening on the 20th floor of the One State Street building on Thursday, Jan. 16. The high-end restaurant has taken over the former space of ON20, which closed in 2020.

The Foundry combines contemporary American seasonal cuisine with panoramic views of the city. According to its website, the restaurant will use high-quality and sustainable ingredients from across New England.

Executive Chef Jeffrey Lizotte will lead The Foundry's culinary team. The Simsbury native had the same role at ON20, was previously chef-owner at Present Company in Tariffville, and has worked at La Tupina in Bordeaux, France, and Le Bernardin in New York City.

Chef Lizotte said his global experiences influence his cuisine.

"Beyond being just ingredient- or technique-driven, I want to understand the story behind the cuisine," the chef said. "It comes from a place of wonder, fascination, and constant curiosity. What I create is also a product of my training, which is based on the traditional European model of French regional cuisine. But that’s balanced by a newer dynamic that gives chefs the ability to express themselves more freely."

The Foundry's guests will be welcomed by the energy of an open kitchen, featuring a state-of-the-art cooking suite as its centerpiece. The space combines modern elegance with warm hospitality, making each visit a memorable experience.

The dinner menu will feature main courses like grilled prime strip steak and 48-hour short rib with bordelaise sauce, oven-seared Rohan duck breast, and butter-poached Maine lobster in a black bisque sauce. Starter dishes include cauliflower panna cotta, foie gras torchon, and fazzoletti pasta with braised rabbit.

There appears to be plenty of demand to dine in the Columbus Boulevard high-rise. According to the Foundry's website, the restaurant is booking reservations about 30 days in advance but bar and lounge seating will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Foundry will be open Wednesdays and Thursdays from 5 to 10 p.m. It'll also have extended hours on Fridays and Saturdays from 5 to 10:30 p.m.

The restaurant also offers a jazz night on Tuesdays from 4 to 8 p.m.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hartford and receive free news updates.