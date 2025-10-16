Taco Bell Expands Crispy Chicken Menu, Launches Fiery Collab: See What's New

The fast-food chain is relaunching its popular Crispy Chicken lineup nationwide on Thursday, Oct. 16. Taco Bell is also beginning a new collaboration with Frank's RedHot for several spicy menu items.

Loaded Nacho Fries are the newest addition to the lineup, which also includes Crispy Chicken Soft Tacos, Burritos, and Strips. Each features the same marinated, tortilla-chip breaded chicken that helped make Taco Bell's crispy lineup very popular when it first launched in December 2024.

Taco Bell also said that new rewards members can get a free Crispy Chicken Soft Taco as part of a welcome reward.

"For decades, our sauces have become a core part of the Taco Bell experience," said Liz Matthews, Taco Bell's global chief food innovation officer. "Crispy Chicken is our stage for flavor innovation, with every new sauce collaboration breaking new ground. We take our sauces seriously – they're the hero of our continued success and reinforces there's no limit to how we reimagine the classics."

The new Frank's RedHot Diablo sauce mixes Buffalo-wing flavor with Taco Bell's smoky Diablo kick and spicy ranch.

"This collab demonstrates the versatility of Frank's RedHot by bringing its characteristic balance of bold flavor and heat to ignite every bite, reimagining these classics with a partner that's just as sauce obsessed as we are," said Valda Coryat, vice president of marketing for Maryland-based McCormick & Company. "Fans are getting the Frank's RedHot experience they know and love wrapped in new ways with Taco Bell classics: nacho fries, burritos and of course, tacos."

The limited-time menu comes just months after Taco Bell brought back its Crispy Chicken Nuggets and announced plans to make crispy chicken a permanent part of its menu by 2026. The nuggets quickly sold out after their debut, signaling strong demand for chicken options from a brand better known for tacos.

Taco Bell's latest additions follow other major fast-food moves in the ongoing "chicken wars."

In late September, Wendy's began selling its new "Tendys” chicken tenders with six dipping sauces. Chains like McDonald's and Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen have also added snack wraps with crispy chicken to their menus.

Taco Bell has recently released other new items to try and boost business.

In September, the chain unveiled its Decades Y2K Menu, featuring five throwback favorites from the early 2000s. Taco Bell also launched Mountain Dew Baja Midnight in August, its first new flavor of the popular Baja Blast soft drink in about 20 years.

The new items start at $2.99 for the Frank's RedHot Diablo Crispy Chicken Soft Taco and $4.99 for the loaded Nacho Fries.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hartford and receive free news updates.