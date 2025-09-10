Gallup's latest survey found that 54% of Americans now view capitalism positively. That's down from 60% in 2021 and the lowest number since Gallup began asking for opinions on economic systems in 2010.

Views of socialism remain largely unchanged, with 39% positive and 57% negative.

"While Americans retain generally positive views of the US economic system, they are less positive toward it than toward free enterprise and small business, two specific aspects of capitalism," Gallup senior editor Jeffrey Jones wrote.

The drop in support for capitalism is driven mainly by Democrats and independents, each showing an eight-point decline since 2021. For the first time, fewer than half of Democrats view capitalism favorably.

A slight majority of independents (51%) still have a favorable view of capitalism. Nearly three-quarters (74%) of Republicans remain supportive of capitalism.

Two-thirds (66%) of Democrats now view socialism positively compared to just 42% for capitalism, widening a partisan gap that has been building since 2016. Independents lean more toward capitalism than socialism (51% vs. 38%), while Republicans remain overwhelmingly pro-capitalism (74% vs. 14%).

High-profile politicians who embrace democratic socialist policies have gained popularity in recent years. They include Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani.

"Late-stage capitalism" has also become a phrase increasingly said online to criticize modern economic conditions. Whether it's used as a serious statement or meme, "late-stage capitalism" has helped many describe concerns over rising costs, poorer quality products, and wealth inequality.

Attitudes toward big business have plunged, with just 37% positive and 62% negative, in the sharpest downturn since Gallup began tracking the question. Big business support has dropped nine points since 2021 and 21 points since 2019, when a slim majority (52%) still viewed it favorably.

Only 17% of Democrats and 36% of independents now rate big business positively, both record lows. Republican views have slipped as well, falling from 78% in 2019 to 60% in 2025.

Americans remain highly favorable toward small business (95%) and free enterprise (81%).

Gallup conducted the survey from Friday, Aug. 1, through Wednesday, Aug. 20.

