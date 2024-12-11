State Cars Were Clocked At 113 MPH, Now This Hartford Firm Is Investigating: See The Contract

Lamont on Tuesday, Dec. 10 signed a contract with the Hartford law firm of Shipman & Goodwin LLP to collect and review relevant records, mileage reports, and other documentation and report their findings and recommendations, according to the contract (see attached) obtained by Daily Voice. The investigation will be helmed by Shipman's Morgan Rueckert.

The cost of this investigation was not released. The contract also does not provide a timetable of when to expect the firm to release its findings. At issue are purportedly a Ford Fusion and Ford Escape.

A report from the Department of Administrative Services found that one of the vehicles had reached speeds of 113 mph in November 2023 and was used more than 700 times between June 2023 and June 2024, according to InsideInvestigator. The vehicles are electronically tracked.

The vehicles exceeded the state's highest speed limit of 65 mph nearly 300 times during that period, the report said, and repeatedly went over 85 mph — which is considered reckless driving in Connecticut.

The vehicles are only to be used for state business, but the InsideInvestigator report claims that many of the stops cataloged with the Department of Administrative Services were on weekends and to destinations that appeared personal in nature.

Shipman & Goodwin is also serving as outside counsel for the state on two other unrelated matters.

