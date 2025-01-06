Son Killed Dad During Fight At Hartford Motel: Police

Raybin Hokim, 49, is accused of killing his father, Vincent Hokim, 78, of Middletown, just after 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, according to Lt. Aaron Boisvert of the Hartford Police Media Relations Unit.

Officers were dispatched to 100 Weston Street, the Travel Inn Motel, for a report of two males fighting inside a vehicle.

Upon arrival, the first responding officer located the vehicle and observed the suspect exiting. Inside the car, police found an unresponsive male, the elder Hokim, in the driver’s seat. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene,

WFSB says the incident was a stabbing.

Hokim was detained without incident and transported to the Hartford Police Major Crimes Division. After an investigation, police established probable cause and charged him with murder. He was subsequently processed at the Hartford Police Detention Division.

Hartford Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

