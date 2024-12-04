Services Finalized For Hartford Clerk Killed In Hit-Run: 'A Dedicated Community Servant'

McGregor's family will receive friends on Wednesday, Dec. 5, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., with a celebration of life set for 11 a.m. at the Artist Collective, 1200 Albany Ave., Hartford. A police funeral procession will begin at 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of Albany and Main Street.

The service will be livestreamed here.

McGregor, 74, was gravely injured on Tuesday, Oct. 22, after being hit on Route 2 in Colchester. He died a month later. News of his death spread quickly through political and media circles for his years of work in the city.

"The City of Hartford has suffered a great loss, and Neal's unwavering dedication to Hartford and its residents will carry on in the heart and soul of the Town and City Clerk's office," said Mayor Arunan Arulampalam and Council President Shirley Surgeon in a statement.

McGregor’s obituary described him as a Hartford native who was dedicated to improving the city through his work in and out of government.

He served with distinction as a detective with the Hartford Police Department (retired), head of the Hartford Guardians, Hartford's Town and City Clerk, and head elder at Prospect Avenue Seventh-day Adventist Church (formerly Grace Seventh-day Adventist Church). McGregor also contributed his expertise as chairman of Hartford’s Democratic Town Committee, a Hartford City Council member, a City of Hartford justice of the peace, and a certified real estate agent.

He worked with several local charities to assist the city's less fortunate and championed political causes he believed in, according to his obituary.

McGregor is survived by his wife, two children, and several grandchildren.

His daughter created a Facebook group to share memories of him. For more information on the group, click here.

