Rite Aid Closes All Stores As Pharmacy Chain Collapses After 63 Years

A message on the Philadelphia-based company's website quietly announced the closures. Founded in 1962, Rite Aid had declared bankruptcy twice in less than two years.

Rite Aid's website only directs former customers to transfer prescriptions and request pharmacy records.

"All Rite Aid stores have now closed," the website said. "We thank our loyal customers for their many years of support."

Rite Aid had just 89 stores still open at the end of September, according to retail tracker ScrapeHero. All of the pharmacies were located in the Northeast or on the West Coast.

In October 2023, Rite Aid first filed for Chapter 11 after reporting $3.3 billion in debt. It emerged from bankruptcy in September 2024, slashing $2 billion in debt and securing $2.5 billion to continue operating while closing about 500 stores, CNN reported.

After the first bankruptcy, Rite Aid still had about 1,250 locations, roughly half its 2023 footprint. When it filed for bankruptcy again in May 2024, Rite Aid announced it would sell pharmacy services at more than 1,000 stores to CVS, Walgreens, Albertsons, and Kroger.

Rite Aid's latest bankruptcy adds to growing problems in the pharmacy industry.

CVS has closed about 900 stores since 2022 and will open smaller pharmacy-only locations to adapt to the changing retail environment. Walgreens has planned to close up to 1,200 stores by 2025.

A 2024 study in JAMA Network Open found that more than 15 million Americans live in a "pharmacy desert," an area at least 10 miles away from a retail pharmacy.

