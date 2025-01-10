Fair 40°

Possibly Armed Man Missing, Hartford Police Issue Silver Alert To Garner Public Help

Police in Connecticut are asking for the public's help to find a 66-year-old Hartford man who's been missing for more than a week.

Benjamin Ortiz-Aponte

Photo Credit: Hartford Police
Benjamin Ortiz-Aponte, 66, was last seen leaving his Hartford home around 11 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 2, according to authorities. His family has not heard from him since.

Ortiz has multiple health issues and suffers from leg and arm injuries that force him to walk slowly, Hartford police said.

Authorities described Ortiz as 5-foot-6, weighing 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Police also noted in the Silver Alert that Ortiz is known to carry weapons.

Anyone with information about his disappearance or whereabouts is urged to contact Hartford police investigators Ivette Berrios at 860-757-4297 or Ivys Arroyo at 860-757-4236.

