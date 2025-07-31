Popular Barbie Designers Killed By Wrong-Way Driver: 'Their Generosity Was Boundless'

Mattel confirmed the deaths of Mario Paglino, 52, and Gianni Grossi, 55, in an Instagram post on Monday, July 28. The longtime couple co-founded Magia2000, a custom Barbie doll brand they launched in 1999 that became widely celebrated in the world of collectible dolls.

The crash happened at around 11 a.m. Central European Summer Time on Sunday, July 27. According to Italian news service ANSA, an 82-year-old man made a U-turn before a toll booth in Arluno, about 20 miles west of Milan.

Egidio Ceriano of Magenta, Lombardy, drove more than four miles in the wrong direction on the A4 Turin-Milan motorway and believed he was in the slow lane, investigators said. Several drivers narrowly avoided Ceriano before he eventually crashed head-on into Paglino and Grossi's Peugeot 2008 near the Marcallo-Mesero toll booth.

Another person in the couple's SUV, 37-year-old Amodio Valerio Giurni, also died in the crash, along with Ceriano. Giurni's 36-year-old wife was critically injured and rushed to a Milan hospital.

Grossi and Paglino's families mourned their deaths in a tribute on Instagram.

"We know that Mario and Gianni have left an indelible mark on the hearts of all of you with their passion, art, and creativity," the translated statement said.

Paglino, a fashion designer, and Grossi, a graphic art director, founded Magia2000 as a creative outlet, the brand's website said. The partners rose to fame with their richly detailed, couture-inspired Barbie dolls, becoming the first international Barbie artists to travel the globe with their creations.

The duo's designs paid tribute to stars like Cher, Victoria Beckham, Sarah Jessica Parker, Sophia Loren, and Lady Gaga. Their creations were regularly featured in Vogue, Elle, Vanity Fair, and Cosmopolitan.

Grossi and Paglino especially gained notoriety with their tribute dolls for pop icon Madonna, according to Entertainment Weekly. Their creations earned them a spot in London's 2009 "Simply Madonna" exhibit, along with giving the singer one of their creations on The Graham Norton Show.

Magia2000 created official Barbie dolls for Mattel, including two convention souvenir dolls: Barbie Film Noir in 2006 and Barbie is Eternal in 2012. Paglino and Grossi were the first foreign artists to design Barbies for the toy giant.

The couple also founded the Italian Doll Convention in 2011, Europe's largest doll exhibition. In 2016, they were honored with the prestigious Barbie Best Friend Award by legendary designer Carol Spencer.

Mattel mourned Paglino and Grossi's deaths.

"As passionate and talented designers and lifelong collectors, their spirit and love for the brand turned every creation they touched into a masterpiece," Mattel said. "Beyond their remarkable talent, they shared an energy that lit up every space they entered."

Magia2000's work also raised significant funds for charity, including a $15,000 auction at the US National Barbie Convention, along with events held by Christie's and Sotheby's.

"Their generosity was boundless, creating countless dolls to be auctioned to benefit charities close to fellow collectors' hearts," Mattel said. "Barbie is better because they loved the brand, and our beloved collector community is richer for having known them and shared in their passion. Barbie honors their memory with deep gratitude."

A service will be held for Paglino and Grossi in their hometown of Novara, Piedmont, on Friday, Aug. 1.

