Police Pull Guns On World Champ Boxer Terence Crawford After Title Celebration

Crawford was driving when he was stopped by officers in Omaha, Nebraska, at around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 28, police said. Hours before the traffic stop, thousands gathered downtown to celebrate the 38-year-old's victory over Álvarez in Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 13.

Police claim that an officer saw a gun on the driver's side floorboard. Officers then pulled out their weapons, ordering Crawford and all three passengers to get out of the vehicle.

Authorities later confirmed Crawford and his passengers, including a member of his security team, were legally permitted to carry firearms. Crawford was cited for reckless driving.

A 35-second video of the incident quickly spread on social media.

"I'm opening the door," Crawford is heard saying to an officer. "I'm not reaching for no gun!"

Qasim Shabazz, Crawford's security chief, said the traffic stop was terrifying.

"I thought we were getting ready to lose our lives," he told WOWT-TV. "That was a nightmare, you know, future husband, just had a brand new child and children and stuff like that."

Shabazz said officers pointed guns directly at him and Crawford.

"To be a man who can receive his second key to the city, and have a firearm pulled on him by the Omaha Police Department all in the same day... imagine that," Shabazz said.

Shabazz also denied that a gun was visible to the officer.

"He never sees a firearm anywhere," said Shabazz. "They didn't even see the firearm on me because of the way I was positioned inside the vehicle."

Mayor John Ewing Jr. issued a statement on Facebook, supporting the internal investigation launched by Omaha's police chief.

"Understand that my heart dropped in learning of this end to an otherwise wonderful day and evening celebrating our city's world boxing champion," the mayor wrote. "We held a great parade and great event at Heartland of America Park. The evening birthday party at Steelhouse, which I and members of my team attended, was a showing of joy and pride. Omaha needs to remember this important day as a good one while we seek answers to how it ended."

The incident overshadowed a day of celebration for Crawford. In the bout that streamed on Netflix, Crawford defeated Álvarez by unanimous decision to become the world's undisputed super middleweight champion.

Crawford is considered one of the greatest pound-for-pound fighters in boxing history, with a 42-0 record and 31 knockouts.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hartford and receive free news updates.