Police ID Man Killed In Hartford Crash; Driver Ran Away After Wreck

Felix Vasquez was riding in a Jeep SUV that crashed into the back of a parked, unoccupied box truck just after 9:30 p.m. near 2995 Main St., Hartford, police said.

Vasquez was unresponsive when police arrived, and paramedics rushed him to an area hospital, where doctors declared him dead, Hartford police said.

The driver jumped from the wreckage and ran away before police arrived, authorities said.

Hartford police urge anyone with information about the crash or the driver to contact investigators at 860-772-8477.

