Police Boost Security At CT Capitol Following Charlie Kirk Assassination

They said the increased presence is a precaution to protect lawmakers, staff, and visitors.

Kirk, 31, was killed during what authorities called a “targeted attack” at Utah Valley University. He was a podcaster, an ally of former President Donald Trump, and a key figure in efforts to energize Republican voters in 2024.

Capitol Police said they are “surging resources” and urged visitors to expect a heavier police presence at the Capitol and at sanctioned events outside Hartford.

They also said they are working with police departments across Connecticut to gauge security needs and adjust coverage.

“Our top priority is the safety of everyone who works in, visits, and represents the State Capitol,” Capitol Police Chief Luiz Casanova said in a statement. “These proactive measures reflect our ongoing commitment to ensuring that official legislative business can be conducted in a safe and secure environment.”

