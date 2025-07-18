Fair 77°

SHARE

Plane Slides Off Runway At Hartford-Brainard Airport

A small single-engine airplane skidded off the runway while landing at Hartford-Brainard Airport, the Connecticut Airport Authority said. 

Hartford-Brainard Airport

Hartford-Brainard Airport

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories

The incident happened around 1:45 p.m. on Friday, July 18. 

Hartford firefighters were dispatched to the scene, but were not needed, authorities said. 

Hartford Fire Department District Chief Mario Oquendo Jr. told CTInsider that the aircraft's front landing gear failed to deploy properly, which caused the issue. Attempts to reach Oquendo were unsuccessful. 

No one was hurt in the crash, and there were no reports of a fuel spill, said Brian Spyros, public information officer for the CAA. 

Hartford-Brainard Airport was reportedly temporarily closed on Friday. The FAA has been notified.  

This is a developing story.

to follow Daily Voice Hartford and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE