Plane Slides Off Runway At Hartford-Brainard Airport

The incident happened around 1:45 p.m. on Friday, July 18.

Hartford firefighters were dispatched to the scene, but were not needed, authorities said.

Hartford Fire Department District Chief Mario Oquendo Jr. told CTInsider that the aircraft's front landing gear failed to deploy properly, which caused the issue. Attempts to reach Oquendo were unsuccessful.

No one was hurt in the crash, and there were no reports of a fuel spill, said Brian Spyros, public information officer for the CAA.

Hartford-Brainard Airport was reportedly temporarily closed on Friday. The FAA has been notified.

This is a developing story.

