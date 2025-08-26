Plan b Closing Hartford, West Hartford Restaurants Soon

The company announced that both Connecticut locations, along with its Springfield, Massachusetts, restaurant, will close as part of what leaders call a “strategic realignment," a press release said.

“This decision reflects a balance between fiscal responsibility and staying true to the experience our guests and teams deserve," said founder and CEO Allie J. Gamble in the statement. “ Plan b is here to stay. This period in time will be used to step in closer and stay focused on what we do best, bringing people together over great food, bourbon and beer. We’re making sure the next chapter of our story is even stronger.”

The closures come just months after the company shut down its Southington restaurant in May. At its height, Plan b operated 11 locations across four states.

Plan b will maintain three restaurants in Milford, Glastonbury, and Simsbury.

“This isn’t just about restaurants closing, it’s about honoring what those places meant to people,” Gamble said. “Our goal now is to carry that same energy and connection into the restaurants we continue to own and operate, while holding deep gratitude for the communities that helped us grow.”

The company said it decided not to renew leases at the closing locations but stressed that it plans to keep building on its brand elsewhere.

Employees losing their jobs will receive severance, the company said. Plan b added the company would make efforts to place workers in other locations.

