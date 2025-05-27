Pizza Hut has launched its first BOOK IT! app, the restaurant chain said in a news release on Tuesday, May 27. The new app comes days before the summer reading program officially starts on Sunday, June 1.

The app, now available in all app stores, lets parents set reading goals, track progress, and help their kids earn a free Personal Pan Pizza each month through August.

"BOOK IT! has inspired a love for reading in millions of children since 1984," said Lucila Cuello, Pizza Hut's US chief people and culture officer. "Now, with the launch of the BOOK IT! app, we're making it even easier for parents to connect with their kids, set meaningful reading goals and inspire plenty of fun pizza-filled memories with their families. This new platform will help keep reading goals top of mind this summer — and turn progress into pizza!"

Parents can use the app to create goals for kids in pre-Kindergarten through sixth grade, tailoring them to each child's level. Every month, children who hit their targets can claim a free pizza from participating Pizza Hut locations.

The new app brings a slice of 80s and 90s nostalgia to smartphones.

BOOK IT! was created to inspire children to read during the summer, hoping to fight against the "summer slide" when kids' reading skills drop during long school breaks. According to Pizza Hut, research shows students can lose up to two years' worth of learning by the time they reach middle school due to seasonal setbacks.

Along with a free Personal Pan Pizza, kids in the late 20th century also loved buttons earned through the BOOK IT! program. The lenticular buttons had colorful designs and similar pins can be purchased on websites like Etsy.

Pizza Hut said BOOK IT! has motivated more than 70 million children to read, earning more than 1.5 billion free Personal Pan Pizzas over four decades.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hartford and receive free news updates.