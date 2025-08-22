Pentatonix Is Coming To Town: Fa-La-La-La-Feel The Magic This December

This holiday run is their biggest yet, with 26 cities filled with harmonies brighter than a tree lit on Christmas Eve. Hartford falls right in the heart of the tour, giving fans a chance to sing along to the group that has become a December tradition.

Since their 2011 win on NBC’s The Sing-Off, Pentatonix has dazzled audiences with genre-defying a cappella. The group launched with Scott Hoying, Mitch Grassi, Kirstin Maldonado, Kevin Olusola, and Avi Kaplan, who was later succeeded by Matt Sallee in 2017. Together, they’ve collected three Grammys, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and a devoted fan base that makes every holiday concert feel like a family gathering.

Pentatonix shines this time of year with soaring carols and playful twists on classics—think “Deck the Halls” reimagined with beatboxing and harmonies that give goosebumps.

Tickets start around $75 and climb for premium seating. Whether you’re in the balcony or down front, it’s bound to be a “Silent Night”-turn-sing-along once Pentatonix hits the stage.

If you're ready to make spirits bright, get your tickets now.

This post contains sponsored and/or affiliate links. If you click through and make a purchase, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you. Our editorial content remains independent and unbiased.

