'Peep' The Hartford Yard Goats Fresh Fall Look As Tickets Go On Sale For 2025

Single-game tickets for the Hartford Yard Goats go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 7. The Double-A team opens its 10th anniversary season in the Capital City on Friday, Apr. 4 when they host the Somerset Patriots in a rematch from the 2024 Eastern League playoffs.

The Goats, who already have a quirky nickname based on Hartford's railroad history, unveiled their newest alternate identity to build hype for the upcoming year. The team introduced the "Hartford Leaf Peepers" during a promotions release party on Thursday, Feb. 6.

The name celebrates the millions who flock to New England each fall for the region's vibrant foliage. The jersey, featuring a surprised orange-brown leaf with eyes bulging through binoculars, pays homage to Connecticut's famous fall tourism.

ESPN's Gary Striewski was a special guest at the event, months after he and co-anchor Randy Scott wore Hartford Bouncing Pickles jerseys on SportsCenter in May 2024. The former Boston Red Sox sideline reporter on NESN unveiled the Leaf Peepers jersey in dramatic fashion — layered under several others before the big reveal.

Striewski dubbed the new Leaf Peepers jersey "Hartford camouflage."

"Ten million people visit New England for one purpose and one purpose only: to come to a Yard Goats game," Striewski joked. "And also check out the leaves every single fall. 'Leaf peepers' is the nickname given to the millions who visit New England each year to witness the leaves changing from green to orange to gold to brown, which all of those colors are certainly adorned here."

The Leaf Peepers will play at Dunkin' Park against the Reading Fightin Phils on Wednesday, Sept. 3. The Goats will also change their name to Hartford Thunder Chickens for the first time against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats on Thursday, May 29.

The new brands join other beloved identities like the Hartford Steamed Cheeseburgers, Connecticut Yard Goats, and Hartford Schoolboys, a tribute to Negro Leagues All-Star pitcher Johnny "Schoolboy" Taylor. In 2023, the Bouncing Pickles was named Minor League Baseball's best theme night of the season.

Fans can expect postgame fireworks, premium giveaways, and themed games throughout the 69-game home schedule, most notably the annual Hartford Whalers Alumni Weekend. Once again, the team will also play four games as Los Chivos de Hartford, as part of MiLB's celebration of Hispanic culture.

You can buy Yard Goats tickets on the team's website or by calling 860-246-4628. In-person purchases of digital tickets can also be made at the Click It or Ticket Box Office outside Dunkin' Park.

You can click here to see the full promotional schedule for the Hartford Yard Goats.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hartford and receive free news updates.