Pearl Jam Musician Leaves Iconic Grunge Band After 27 Years: 'I Am Forever Grateful'

Matt Cameron announced his departure from Pearl Jam, the band said in a statement posted on its website on Monday, July 7. The 62-year-old joined the Seattle rock group in 1998, replacing former drummer Jack Irons.

Cameron said he was thankful for "27 fantastic years" with the band led by singer Eddie Vedder.

"I have taken my final steps down the drum riser for the mighty Pearl Jam," Cameron wrote. "Much love and respect to Jeff [Ament], Ed [Vedder], Mike [McCready] and Stone [Gossard] for inviting me into the band in 1998 and for giving me the opportunity of a lifetime, filled with friendships, artistry, challenges and laughter. I am forever grateful to the crew, staff and fans the world over."

Pearl Jam expressed its gratitude to Cameron, who also provided backup vocals and was credited as a writer on some songs.

"From being one of our first musical heroes in the bands Skinyard and the mighty Soundgarden, to playing on our first demos in 1990, Matt Cameron has been a singular and true powerhouse of a musician and drummer," the band wrote. "He has propelled the last 27 years of Pearl Jam live shows and studio recordings. It was a deeply important chapter for our group and we wish him well always.

"He will be deeply missed and is forever our friend in art and music. We love you Matt."

Cameron's 27-year run was the longest for a drummer in the band with origins dating back to the mid-1980s, Billboard reported. Pearl Jam's first drummer was Dave Krusen, followed by Matt Chamberlain, Dave Abbruzzese, and Irons.

Cameron was on the drums for Pearl Jam's last seven studio albums, most recently the band's 2024 release "Dark Matter." He was featured in hit songs like "Last Kiss," "World Wide Suicide," and "Dance of the Clairvoyants."

Pearl Jam concluded its "Dark Matter World Tour" in May and is scheduled to perform next at the Ohana Festival in Southern California on Friday, Sept. 26.

