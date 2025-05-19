Noel Martinez, 35, was convicted in February on charges of first-degree sexual assault, fourth-degree sexual assault, illegal sexual contact with a minor, and risk of injury to a child, the Connecticut State's Attorney's Office said.

Judge Kevin Doyle sentenced Martinez to 25 years in prison, with it being suspended after 10. He must also serve 15 years of probation once released.

Martinez was arrested in 2022 when the girl's father contacted the Department of Children and Families. The victim told him that Martinez, who was dating her mother at the time, had repeatedly molested her five years earlier, the prosecutor said.

Police opened an investigation into the allegations, leading to Martinez's arrest.

“I appreciate the trust that the victim and her family placed with the prosecutors, Attorneys Alexander Arroyo and Jordan Amendola," State's Attorney Sharmese L. Walcott said, "and I am thankful for the hard work and depth of attention they put into this case."

