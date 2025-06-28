More Travelers Using Credit Card Perks Amid Trump Tariffs, Study Says: Here's How

WalletHub released two studies about rental car and travel insurance benefits on Tuesday, June 24. About 43% of Americans said Trump's tariffs will push them to explore credit card travel benefits.

These sometimes overlooked perks can add up to big savings, especially for residents in high-cost states across the Northeast.

"Tariffs and inflation have travelers feeling a bit antsy, and many are turning to long-overlooked credit card benefits to help keep costs down," said WalletHub editor John Kiernan.

Some of the most popular credit card perks include insurance for travel accidents (33%), trip delays or cancellations (29%), and rental car insurance (20%).

Despite the potential savings, more than two in five people don't know what benefits their cards offer. That blind spot could mean hundreds lost on trip interruptions, missed connections, or unnecessary rental insurance.

WalletHub's analysis found 67% of Americans trust their credit card's rental insurance more than what rental companies sell. More than one-third (35%) are willing to pay a higher annual fee for stronger travel protection.

Two Chase credit cards, Sapphire Preferred and Freedom, are ranked best for rental car insurance. Coverage typically includes up to $75,000 in damage or theft, as long as you decline the rental company's collision waiver and use your card to pay.

Cards from Wells Fargo, American Express, Capital One, and U.S. Bank also ranked highly. For rural adventurers, some of these cards limit coverage on dirt or gravel roads.

Chase Sapphire Preferred also came out on top for travel insurance, offering:

$20,000 in trip cancellation coverage

$500 for delays per ticket

$3,000 for lost luggage

$100/day for delayed bags (up to 5 days)

$500,000 in accident insurance

Business travelers can find similar protection with the Chase Ink Business Preferred card, which earned WalletHub's top score in the business travel category.

"Combined with rewards and initial bonuses, the best credit cards with these valuable travel perks could easily save the average person more than $1,000 per year, according to our calculations," Kiernan said. "If you're itching for a vacation but butting up against a tight budget, that type of savings opportunity probably sounds pretty darn good right about now."

For those traveling abroad, WalletHub said Chase is the only company with global rental car coverage on all of its credit cards. The most common countries with exclusions include Ireland, Israel, Jamaica, and Northern Ireland.

WalletHub also advised travelers to call their credit card company to ask about their travel protections before booking a trip.

You can click here to see WalletHub's Credit Card Rental Car Insurance Study and click here to see the website's Credit Card Travel Insurance Study.

