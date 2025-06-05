Christine Camacho died on Tuesday, June 3, when the car she was in went off of Franklin Avenue in Hartford and crashed into two trees and a parked van, police said. The 41-year-old driver and Camacho's 18-year-old pregnant daughter, who was in the backseat, were hospitalized following the crash.

Hartford police believe the driver was speeding and lost control of the 2001 Acura before skidding off the road around 10 p.m.

Camacho's family said the Hartford mom of four was a kind woman who always put her family first. They're asking the community to help carry on her mission after her death.

A GoFundMe to help cover her funeral costs has raised more than $3,200 of its $8,000 goal as of Thursday at noon.

Christine had a heart of gold. She was always looking for the good in others, giving selflessly, and loving deeply—even when it wasn’t always returned. She had so much more life to live, and her absence is deeply felt by everyone whose life she touched.

