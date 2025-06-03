McDonald's Snack Wrap Return Date Finally Revealed: Here's When It's Back

McDonald's will officially bring its snack wrap back to US menus on Thursday, July 10. The company announced the highly anticipated return in a news release on Tuesday, June 3.

The Chicago-based chain's announcement was an homage to NBA legend Michael Jordan's famous 1995 fax announcing his return to basketball:

"CHICAGO (June 3, 2025) – The following statement was released today by Joe Erlinger, President of McDonald's USA, in response to questions about the return of the iconic Snack Wrap to menus:

"It's back."

7.10.25"

McDonald's also launched a "Snack Wrap Files" website with emails from fans asking when the wrap would return. The site also includes locked folders with names like "reaction clips," "internal emails," "promo codes," and "playlist."

The McDonald's Snack Wrap, which puts chicken breast, lettuce, cheese, and sauce inside a soft flour tortilla, first debuted in 2006, according to Food Network. Several versions were introduced over the years before it was discontinued in 2016.

While some locations kept the snack wrap on the menu, it disappeared nationwide in 2020 during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic. The wrap has been available internationally, including restaurants in Canada and the United Kingdom.

McDonald's had teased the snack wrap's return for months, with Erlinger first revealing its 2025 return on ABC's "Good Morning America" in December 2024. The company made a cryptic social media post on Tuesday, April 15, that hinted at a revival but offered no details beyond "0x.14.2025."

Fans who begged for the snack wrap's comeback were thrilled to finally learn when it would return.

"I never thought I would cry while reading a mcdonalds post😭😭," one Instagram commenter wrote.

"If we can do this for the snack wrap imagine what we can do for the country JUST SAYING," another person commented.

"WE HAVE WAITED FOR THIS," said @bring_back_the_wrap, an Instagram account dedicated to the exact purpose in its name.

The announcement comes one day after Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen launched its new chicken snack wraps. The $3.99 wraps feature hand-breaded chicken tenders with classic, spicy, or honey mustard spread, wrapped in a tortilla inspired by the chain's famous biscuits.

Burger King and Wendy's added snack wraps to their menus in 2023, while Taco Bell has recently introduced tortilla chip-breaded chicken nuggets.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hartford and receive free news updates.