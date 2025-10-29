Major Changes For CBS Morning Show Amid Paramount Skydance's Mass Layoffs, Reports Say

"CBS Saturday Morning" will undergo major changes as about 100 CBS News employees are laid off, Variety reported. The Johannesburg bureau will also close, with oversight of Africa coverage shifting to London.

The show's co-hosts, Michelle Miller and Dana Jacobson, are among those affected, the Los Angeles Times reported. Veteran correspondent Deb Patta, who has reported extensively on Israel's military campaign in Gaza, will also depart.

The move will make the Saturday show, which is known for its focus on food, music, and feature reporting, more like the weekday "CBS Mornings" program. CBS will also scale back its race and culture reporting unit, along with canceling two streaming programs: "CBS Evening News Plus" and "CBS Mornings Plus."

The changes are the first major cuts by Paramount Skydance since its $8.4 billion merger was finalized in August. The Federal Communications Commission approved the deal just weeks after Paramount reached a $16 million settlement with President Donald Trump, who sued the media giant in a lawsuit that legal analysts widely described as frivolous.

Critics say CBS has taken a conservative shift since the merger. Paramount Skydance is led by CEO David Ellison, son of Oracle co-founder and Trump ally Larry Ellison.

Paramount Skydance drew more controversy after purchasing The Free Press for $150 million earlier in October. The "anti-woke" media outlet's founder, Bari Weiss, was also named editor-in-chief of CBS News, sparking fears about a potential right-wing pivot for the legacy newsroom.

The changes come as "CBS Evening News" co-anchor John Dickerson announced that he'll leave the network at the end of 2025. Weiss is reportedly considering Fox News anchor Bret Baier as Dickerson's replacement, along with CNN's Anderson Cooper, former "Evening News" anchor Norah O'Donnell, and "CBS Mornings" co-host Tony Dokoupil.

Since the merger, Paramount Skydance has promised investors $2 billion in cost savings, and is expected to cut roughly 2,000 jobs, with most based in the US.

