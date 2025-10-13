LendingTree announced the death of CEO and board chair Doug Lebda in a news release on Monday, Oct. 13. The 55-year-old was killed in the ATV crash on Sunday, Oct. 12.

The Charlotte-based company praised Lebda's nearly 30 years of service.

"We are deeply saddened by the sudden passing of Doug," LendingTree's board of directors said in a statement. "Doug was a visionary leader whose relentless drive, innovation and passion transformed the financial services landscape, touching the lives of millions of consumers. Since founding LendingTree in 1996, Doug dedicated himself to building a company rooted in consumer empowerment, championing a mission to simplify financial decisions and fostering economic opportunity for all."

Lebda founded LendingTree in 1996 after struggling to secure his first mortgage, with a goal of creating a platform that allowed banks to compete online for consumers' business. The company survived the dot-com bubble of the early 2000s and was later acquired by IAC/InterActiveCorp before spinning off again as an independent public company in 2008.

Lebda earned his bachelor's degree from Bucknell University in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania, and his master's degree from the University of Virginia's Darden School of Business. Before launching LendingTree, he worked as an auditor and consultant for PricewaterhouseCoopers.

President and chief operating officer Scott Peyree was appointed LendingTree's new CEO.

"The news of losing Doug was devastating, but one of the most immediate impacts of his legacy is the strong management team he put in place at LendingTree," Peyree said. "I look forward to leading our team and continuing our shared vision with Doug into the future."

Steve Ozonian, who joined the board in 2008, will serve as chair.

