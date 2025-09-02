Kraft Heinz Splitting Into Two Companies In Major Shakeup: What To Know

Kraft Heinz announced the move in a news release on Tuesday, Sept. 2. The split is expected to be completed by the second half of 2026.

One company, temporarily named "Global Taste Elevation Co.," will house global sauce, spread, and meal brands such as Heinz, Philadelphia cream cheese, and Kraft Mac & Cheese. The second, with a placeholder name of "North American Grocery Co.," will focus on staples like Oscar Mayer, Kraft Singles, and Lunchables.

The food giant said each new company will be able to focus more tightly on growth.

"Kraft Heinz's brands are iconic and beloved, but the complexity of our current structure makes it challenging to allocate capital effectively, prioritize initiatives, and drive scale in our most promising areas," said Miguel Patricio, executive chair of the board for Kraft Heinz. "By separating into two companies, we can allocate the right level of attention and resources to unlock the potential of each brand to drive better performance and the creation of long-term shareholder value."

Kraft Heinz CEO Carlos Abrams-Rivera will become the head of "North American Grocery Co."

"This next step in our transformation is only possible because of the commitment of our 36,000 talented employees who deliver quality and value for consumers every day," Abrams-Rivera said. "We will continue to operate as 'one Kraft Heinz' throughout the separation process."

The decision marks another turning point for Kraft Heinz, which was created in 2015 through a high-profile merger backed by billionaire Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway and 3G Capital. While the deal was initially praised, sales soon stumbled, CNBC reported.

In 2019, Kraft Heinz disclosed a subpoena from the Securities and Exchange Commission regarding its accounting practices and took a $15.4 billion write-down in the value of brands such as Kraft and Oscar Mayer. Buffett later admitted Berkshire had overpaid for the company.

The company has since shuffled leadership and sold off divisions, including Planters nuts and much of its cheese business. More recently, Kraft Heinz has tried to revive brands like Lunchables and Capri Sun, though shares remain down roughly 60% from the merger's debut.

Other food giants have also spun off into separate companies recently.

In August, Keurig Dr Pepper reached an agreement to buy Dutch coffee company JDE Peet's for roughly $18 billion. The deal is expected to create two separate businesses: Global Coffee Co. and Beverage Co.

Kellogg split its snack and cereal divisions in 2023. European chocolate giant Ferrero Group agreed in July to buy the cereal company WK Kellogg Co for $3.1 billion.

Kraft Heinz reported about $26 billion in 2024 sales.

