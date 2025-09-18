'Kind Heart, Big Smile': Hartford Mourns Murdered Dad, Family Turns To Community For Support

Miguel Alfinez, of Hartford, was found fatally shot in the 300 block of Broadview Terrace shortly before 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 12. Paramedics rushed him to a nearby hospital, but doctors could not save him, police said.

Xavier Soto, 34, has been charged with murder and several other crimes, according to Hartford police.

Alfinez's sister created a GoFundMe campaign to help his family as they prepare to say goodbye.

Miguel was a loving son, brother, father, and friend. He had a kind heart, a bright smile, and a way of making everyone feel loved. We want to honor his memory by giving him the dignified funeral and burial he deserves, but the expenses are overwhelming.

The campaign’s goal is to raise $5,000 to cover funeral and burial expenses.

As of Thursday morning, the fundraiser had generated a little more than $1,500.

For more information on the GoFundMe, click here.

