John Oliver Rips FCC, Trump Over Jimmy Kimmel Suspension (Watch)

Oliver devoted the majority of his Sunday, Sept. 21, episode of "Last Week Tonight" to Kimmel's suspension. ABC took "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" off its schedule indefinitely on Wednesday, Sept. 17.

Kimmel was sidelined due to his remarks in the aftermath of conservative activist Charlie Kirk's killing.

"We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it," Kimmel said on his Monday, Sept. 15, show.

Oliver was one of Kimmel's guests on that episode and had no idea the statement would be considered controversial.

"I didn't even register that comment, and that's only partly because I wasn't really paying attention, and I'm not alone in that," Oliver said. "After Kimmel's suspension, many struggle to pick the offensive line out of his monologue, as YouTube is filled with comments under the video like, 'I'm still waiting for the offensive part.' And, 'What did he say that got him fired? I'm rewatching the last week of episodes and haven't heard it yet.'"

Federal Communications Commission chair Brendan Carr later threatened action against ABC affiliates. Nexstar and Sinclair, two of the country's largest station owners, announced they would stop airing Kimmel's show, prompting his suspension.

Oliver said the timeline "could not be clearer."

"Carr leaned on broadcasters to take down Kimmel," he said. "They did that, sometimes even directly citing Carr while doing so, and then Carr celebrated with a fun GIF. That sure seems like a pretty clear case of the government pressuring companies to censor speech."

Oliver also said Kimmel's sidelining is a "turning point" in protecting freedom of speech.

"Not because comedians are important, but because we are not," he said. "If the government can force a network to pull a late-night show off the air and do so in plain view, it can do a f*** of a lot worse."

Oliver also criticized Nexstar for seemingly appeasing Trump as it asks for federal clearance for its $6.2 billion merger with TEGNA.

"Nexstar badly needs FCC approval, so it is hardly surprising that when Carr specifically said companies should pull Kimmel off the air or face consequences, it quickly complies," said Oliver.

Other late-night hosts came to Kimmel's defense on Thursday, Sept. 18.

On the "Late Show," Stephen Colbert said ABC's move was "blatant censorship" and called Trump an autocrat. Colbert's show was notably and controversially cancelled soon after Paramount reached a $16 million settlement with Trump over his claims of biased reporting from "60 Minutes."

Jon Stewart, who hosted a special Thursday edition of "The Daily Show," mockingly became a "patriotically obedient host" and gave sarcastic, fawning praise to Trump. The Comedy Central show's take on Kimmel's suspension strongly resembled state-run broadcasts under autocratic regimes.

Seth Meyers and Jimmy Fallon also offered their support for Kimmel. The NBC hosts appear to be Trump's next targets, with the President calling them "total losers" and urging the network to end their shows.

ABC is currently airing reruns of "Celebrity Family Feud" in Kimmel's timeslot.

