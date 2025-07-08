Police said Jhaki Gunter, 24, turned himself in Monday, July 7, 2025, after authorities issued a warrant in the death of 27-year-old Rosevelt Vann Jr. of East Hartford, police said.

Officers found Vann gravely injured in the 600 block of Albany Avenue in Hartford shortly after midnight on Oct. 20, 2024. Witnesses told investigators a black Infiniti sedan sped away from the scene.

After months of investigation, detectives identified Gunter as the driver, Hartford police said.

Gunter is charged with misconduct with a motor vehicle, evading responsibility involving death, reckless driving, failure to drive in the proper lane, failure to obey a traffic signal, operating an unregistered vehicle, and improper use of a license plate or registration, police said.

Vann grew up in Waterbury, played sports in Bristol, and graduated from Windsor High School, his obituary said.

"Throughout his life, Rosevelt embodied resilience, strength, and an unwavering spirit," his family wrote. "He faced life's challenges head-on and emerged victorious, carving his path with determination and courage. His life was a testament to the power of perseverance and an indomitable will."

