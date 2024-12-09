Jerry Chungong, 24, of New Britain, faces multiple charges, including illegal operation of a motor vehicle under the influence (second offense), disobeying an officer, and reckless endangerment in the first degree, Connecticut State Police reported.

The incident occurred around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7, on I-84 westbound near Exit 47, as troopers conducted a slow-rolling roadblock to allow safe debris removal from the highway.

Chungong’s Jeep Grand Cherokee bypassed the roadblock, swerved into the left shoulder, and narrowly missed hitting a trooper, police said. Although shaken, the trooper was unharmed.

After clearing the debris, one trooper located Chungong’s vehicle near Exit 44 in West Hartford. When pulled over, Chungong briefly reversed the Jeep, nearly hitting another officer, authorities said.

Chungong appeared intoxicated during the traffic stop, admitted to drinking before driving, and failed a field sobriety test, police said.

He was arrested and charged with multiple violations, including reckless endangerment, failure to move over for an emergency vehicle, and illegal operation under the influence.

Chungong was released after posting a $10,000 bond, authorities said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hartford and receive free news updates.