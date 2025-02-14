Infant Rescued By Hartford Firefighters Visits Heroes In Heartwarming Reunion

Hartford firefighters Nelson Viera, Justin Ford, and Samuel Caraballo received a heartfelt visit from Alinah and her parents — mom Francheska and dad Anthony — on Valentine's Day. The reunion was far more joyful than their initial encounter.

Nearly a year ago, Alinah’s parents called 911 when their 2-week-old baby stopped breathing. Firefighters rushed to their Sherbrooke Avenue home in Hartford, reviving the infant and saving her life.

Alinah’s parents brought her to Engine Co. 15 to meet the men who gave their daughter a second chance at life.

“Thank you so much for everything you do for us here in Hartford," Francheska said, speaking through the fire department. "Thank you for saving my baby’s life — words can’t express how grateful we are to you and everyone who was involved that day. God bless you all!”

