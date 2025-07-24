Home Sales Tumble As Prices Set Records: Here's Why

Sales of previously owned homes fell 2.7% in June to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 3.93 million, according to the National Association of REALTORS. Analysts had predicted just a 0.7% drop, CNBC reported.

The median sales price nationwide rose 2% from June 2024 to $435,300, setting a new record. The report reflects contracts likely signed in April and May, when the average 30-year mortgage rate hovered above 6.8% and briefly topped 7%, according to Mortgage News Daily.

Rates have remained stubbornly high. As of Thursday, July 17, the average 30-year fixed mortgage sat at 6.77%, according to Freddie Mac — only slightly below levels in the spring.

"High mortgage rates are causing home sales to remain stuck at cyclical lows," said NAR chief economist Lawrence Yun. "If the average mortgage rates were to decline to 6%, our scenario analysis suggests an additional 160,000 renters becoming first-time homeowners and elevated sales activity from existing homeowners."

In the Northeast, existing-home sales fell 8% in June to an annual rate of 460,000, down 4.2% from 2024. The median home price rose 4.2% to a record high of $543,300.

Yun said a chronic lack of housing continues to fuel price increases.

"Multiple years of undersupply are driving the record-high home price," he said. "Home construction continues to lag population growth. This is holding back first-time home buyers from entering the market. More supply is needed to increase the share of first-time homebuyers in the coming years even though some markets appear to have a temporary oversupply at the moment."

Builder sentiment in the Northeast rose slightly in July, ticking up two points to 45 on a three-month average, according to the National Association of Home Builders. Nationally, the Housing Market Index edged up to 33, but remained below the break-even mark of 50 for the 15th straight month.

Homebuilders say President Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs continue to weigh heavily on the real estate market.

"Single-family housing starts will post a decline in 2025 due to ongoing housing affordability challenges," said NAHB chief economist Robert Dietz. "Single-family permits are down 6% on a year-to-date basis and builder traffic in the HMI is at a more than two-year low."

Despite record-high price tags, NAHB said 38% of builders reported cutting new home prices, the highest since the trade group started tracking the monthly data in 2022.

