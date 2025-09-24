Holiday Hiring To Hit Lowest Mark Since 2009 Recession, Report Says: Here's Why

Retailers are forecast to hire fewer than 500,000 workers in the final three months of 2025, Challenger, Gray & Christmas said on Wednesday, Sept. 24. That's down 8% from 2024 and marks the smallest seasonal gain since the 2009 recession, CNBC reported.

The cutback is hitting just as inflation and President Donald Trump's tariffs weigh on household budgets, forcing shoppers to cut back on gifts and dining.

"Seasonal employers are facing a confluence of factors this year: tariffs loom, inflationary pressures linger, and many companies continue to rely on automation and permanent staff instead of large waves of seasonal hires," said Andy Challenger, a senior vice president and workplace expert at Challenger, Gray & Christmas.

Challenger's forecast comes three weeks after a PricewaterhouseCoopers survey found that consumers plan to spend 5% less during the 2025 holiday season. This would mark the first decline since 2020, with Gen Z cutting back the most.

Major retailers like Aldi, Burlington, Macy's, and Target haven't released their holiday staffing plans. Target hired 100,000 seasonal workers in 2024 but is expected to lean more on existing employees and its 43,000 "On-Demand team" members.

The slowdown reflects a broader weakening in the labor market.

Revised Bureau of Labor Statistics data showed 13,000 positions lost in June, marking the country's first month of negative job growth since December 2020. Meanwhile, jobless claims spiked to their highest level since 2021 in early September.

Holiday hiring is widely seen as an early sign of consumer demand.

"While we could see a late hiring push if holiday sales surprise to the upside, the cautious pace of announcements so far suggests that companies are not betting on a big seasonal surge," Challenger said. "This year may be more about doing more with less."

Consulting firm AlixPartners is forecasting just 3% to 5% growth in holiday sales, which would be well below 2024's pace.

