Higher Costs Grounding Winter Travel Plans For Most Americans, Survey Finds

WalletHub released its 2025 Winter Travel Survey on Wednesday, Oct. 15. The personal finance website found that 54% of Americans say inflation will affect their winter travel plans.

More than half (51%) also believe that a weaker dollar will impact what they can afford. According to Morgan Stanley, the US dollar's value fell about 11% in the first half of 2025, the biggest drop since 1973.

One in four Americans say they'll spend more on winter travel than in 2024, compared to 17% cutting back and 58% budgeting for about the same.

"Many people, it seems, are either going to stay home or look for ways to offset price hikes," said WalletHub editor John Kiernan. "For example, 23% of people plan to apply for a new credit card to save on winter travel, which is a good strategy because it can save you $750+ quite quickly, and 55% of people say they're going to redeem credit card rewards to help pay for their trips."

The findings come as economic pressure rises for many Americans.

According to PricewaterhouseCoopers, Americans are projected to spend 5% less over the holidays in 2025, the first decline since the COVID-19 pandemic. Gift budgets are expected to fall 11%, with the sharpest cuts among younger consumers facing higher living costs and fewer job opportunities.

The latest ADP data showed that private employers cut 32,000 jobs in September, the steepest drop in more than two years. Economists warn that the weakened labor market and stubborn inflation could dampen consumer spending through the holidays.

Experts at Goldman Sachs estimate that US consumers are covering about 55% of the costs from Trump's widespread tariffs, adding about 0.44% to core inflation. Holiday meals could suffer too, with nearly half of Americans in a Harris/Axios poll saying groceries are harder to afford than in 2024.

Another survey found that more Americans are skipping medical care and groceries to pay their electric bills. About three in ten (29%) said they've felt physically unsafe at home during extreme temperatures, with higher utility costs making it harder for some to afford heat in the winter.

While some prices haven't risen as much since the COVID-19 pandemic, the cost of living remains elevated. WalletHub found that 23% of Americans are still carrying debt from trips in the winter of 2024.

Nearly one in three people said they'll use an app to create a budget for their next vacation.

"Budgeting better is a top priority for many travelers as well, and that, in particular, will go a long way when skipping holiday travel isn't possible," Kiernan said. "It's like an early holiday gift to yourself, since you don't want to be dealing with expensive travel debt in the new year."

You can click here to see WalletHub's full Winter Travel Survey.

