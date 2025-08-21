Hertz Begins Selling Used Cars On Amazon: How It Works

Hertz Car Sales officially joined the Amazon Autos platform on Wednesday, Aug. 20. The partnership gives shoppers the ability to browse, finance, and buy thousands of used cars, just like many other items on Amazon.

The sales will start in four cities: Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, and Seattle. Shoppers within 75 miles of those cities can immediately start browsing on Amazon.

Hertz eventually plans to expand the program to 45 locations nationwide.

"Our goal is to reimagine the car-buying experience and meet customers where they are – whether online or in person – with convenience, confidence and scale," Hertz executive vice president Jeff Adams said. "Amazon Autos is the ideal partner to help us deliver on this as customers can shop our expansive inventory of high-quality used cars on the same trusted marketplace where millions shop every day."

Hertz is Amazon's first fleet dealer, expanding the platform's growing auto marketplace beyond new vehicles. Customers can shop popular brands like Ford, Toyota, Chevrolet, and Nissan, check out online, and pick up their vehicle at a Hertz location.

Fan Jin, the global head of Amazon Autos, said the partnership adds scale and simplicity.

"We're excited for Hertz Car Sales to join the hundreds of franchised dealers in our store, bringing thousands of additional vehicles for customers to choose from," said Jin. "This collaboration allows us to offer an expanded selection of well-maintained vehicles from more dealerships across the country, while maintaining the simplicity that customers expect from Amazon."

The launch follows the December 2024 debut of Amazon Autos with Hyundai and its recent expansion into used and certified pre-owned sales, CNBC reported. For Hertz, the deal is part of its "Back-to-Basics Roadmap" strategy that focuses on retail growth and new technology partnerships after its 2020 bankruptcy and a failed electric vehicle push.

Vehicles bought through Amazon will come with Hertz's 115-point certification, a 12-month/12,000-mile limited powertrain warranty, roadside assistance, and a seven-day buy-back guarantee.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hartford and receive free news updates.