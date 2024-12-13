Hector Hariprasad, of Hartford, was found guilty of two counts of sexual assault in the second degree, one count of sexual assault in the fourth degree, one count of unlawful restraint in the first degree, and providing liquor to a minor, according to the Connecticut Division of Justice.

The young girl was visiting a friend's home on May 29, 2023, where Hariprasad lived. He gave them alcohol, and when she was drunk, he assaulted her, the prosecutor said.

While it seemed like a cut-and-dry case, it was nothing of the sort for jurors who had to deal with nearly endless obstacles.

"There is a lot of work that goes into bringing cases to trial, so I would like to take a moment to commend the dedicated prosecution team, witnesses, and jurors who made their way through significant downpours, high winds, and power outages that day to present evidence, give testimony and hear this case,” said State’s Attorney Sharmese L. Walcott Walcott. "Thank you all."

Walcott also thanked the victim for her bravery in testifying against Hariprasad in open court.

"We recognize the courage it took for her to come forward and speak," she said.

It's unclear when Hariprasad will be sentenced.

