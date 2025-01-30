The Hartford Yard Goats will play a game in the 2025 season as the "Hartford Thunder Chickens," the team announced on Thursday, Jan. 30. The minor league club will use the alternate identity at Dunkin' Park against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats on Thursday, May 29.

The name "Thunder Chicken" comes from the loud, rumbling gobble of wild turkeys, which are common in Connecticut. There are an estimated 35,000 wild turkeys in the Constitution State.

The new nickname also refers to the ruffed grouse, another native bird.

"We are thrilled that the Hartford Yard Goats have announced their new identity, the Thunder Chickens," said Mason Trumble, deputy commissioner of the Department of Energy & Environmental Protection. "The 'Thunder Chicken' "flushes" or flies away with the loud noise of their beating wings, often startling the unsuspecting hiker - or baseball fan."

The new alternate identity, featuring jerseys and caps with a lightning-lit turkey logo, is one of two the team will use in 2025. The second identity will be revealed when the full promotional schedule drops on Thursday, Feb. 6.

The Yard Goats nickname, which seems quirky on its own, refers to a vehicle that moves trains or trailers around a railyard, harkening to Hartford's railroad history. The team has also built a reputation for fun alternate brands, including past identities like the Bouncing Pickles, Los Chivos, Steamed Cheeseburgers, Whirlybirds, River Hogs, and Praying Mantis.

The Bouncing Pickles promotion was named Minor League Baseball’s best theme night in 2023.

"Our fans love wild alternate identities," said general manager Mike Abramson. "The Thunder Chickens is another crazy and fun brand, and we are excited to add it to our 2025 starting lineup."

Opening day is on Friday, Apr. 4, when the Goats will host the Somerset Patriots in a rematch from the 2024 Eastern League playoffs. Single-game tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 7, at 10 a.m.

The Yard Goats were recently named Minor League Baseball’s 2024 Organization of the Year, recognized among 120 full-season affiliated teams across the US and Canada.

