Hartford Teen In Critical Condition, 16-Year-Old Shot In 'Domestic' Attack: Police

Police were called to a Hartford County home around 12:30 a.m. to reports of a shooting in Hartford. The address wasn't released to protect the victim as investigators believe this is a "domestic-related" attack.

Hartford police found the girl suffering from a bullet wound. Paramedics rushed her to an area hospital, where she remained in critical but stable condition.

This is a developing story. Check back with Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hartford and receive free news updates.