Hartford Teen In Critical Condition, 16-Year-Old Shot In 'Domestic' Attack: Police

A 16-year-old Connecticut girl is in critical condition following an early morning shooting Tuesday, Sept. 17, authorities said. 

Police were called to a  Hartford County home around 12:30 a.m. to reports of a shooting in Hartford. The address wasn't released to protect the victim as investigators believe this is a "domestic-related" attack. 

Hartford police found the girl suffering from a bullet wound. Paramedics rushed her to an area hospital, where she remained in critical but stable condition. 

This is a developing story. Check back with Daily Voice for updates. 

