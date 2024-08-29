Hartford Police Officer Arrested For 'Slapping' Prisoner In Face While In Hospital, Cops Say

Hartford Police Officer Marcello Confeiteiro was arrested on Wednesday, Aug. 28, and released on a promise to appear.

According to Lt. Aaron Boisvert, Confeiteiro was guarding a prisoner on Thursday, July 18, at an area hospital when the prisoner -- who at the time had one arm handcuffed to a hospital bed -- assaulted him by punching and spitting in his face.

Confeiteiro got the patient under control and handcuffed his second arm to the bed following the outbreak, an arrest report said.

A few minutes later, the arrest report says Confeiteiro returned inside the room and "slapped" the prisoner in the face.

He was escorted out of the room by a security guard. Boisvert said the officer’s use of force in response to the assault was brought to the attention of the Hartford Police Internal Affairs Division, who immediately initiated an investigation.

The arrest report says a nurse on duty told a Hartford Police sergeant what had taken place and that the hospital planned to file a complaint.

When investigators later interviewed the prisoner, who did not have any marks on his face, he said he did not remember being hit and that he was "out of his mind" at the time, the arrest report said.

An investigation by the Hartford Police found probable cause to charge Confeiteiro with breach of peace, and an arrest warrant was submitted to the Superior Court.

Confeiteiro turned himself into Hartford Police Headquarters and was processed and released.

He has been placed on administrative leave with pay until the investigation is complete.

