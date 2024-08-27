Fair 82°

Hartford Man Accused Of Ripping Off Amazon Workers

A Connecticut man accused of stealing dozens of high-end goods from Amazon workers faces federal charges. 

An Amazon manager faces up to 80 years in prison for allegedly ripping off workers at a Connecticut facility, federal authorities said. 

 Photo Credit: Unsplash/Daniel Holland
Josh Lanier
Josh Lanier

Terrell Kimble, age 44, of Hartford, is charged with four counts of wire fraud, and was released after posting a $250,000 bail, the US Attorney for Connecticut said. 

Kimble worked as a regional fleet specialist for Amazon and oversaw a rewards program called Coupa that would give high-performing workers high-end electronics like Apple iPads, AirPods, Apple Watches, and Nintendo Switches. 

Federal prosecutors said Kimble kept those gifts for himself and had the items sent to his mother's home rather than doling them out to deserving employees. 

A federal wire fraud charge carries a potential prison sentence of 20 years. 

Kimble pleaded not guilty to the charges, according to federal prosecutors. 

