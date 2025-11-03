Hartford Gnaws Its Way Into Top 5 Most Rat-Infested Cities In US

The company has compiled the number of rat infestation calls it receives in a year to create the "Top 50 Rattiest Cities" for more than two decades. This is the highest-ever position for Hartford.

The pest control company said the shake-up shows “a shift in rodent activity, likely influenced by weather patterns, urban infrastructure, and human behavior.” That shift has helped push smaller cities like Hartford higher on the list, as milder climates and expanding neighborhoods create new opportunities for infestations.

Aside from being unwanted guests, rats can spread illnesses and destroy property.

Orkin based the rankings on new rodent services performed between August 20, 2024, and August 21, 2025, tracking owner-occupied homes in major metro areas.

Hartford joining the ranks as one of the most rat-infested cities in the country wasn't the only big shake-up on this year's list. Chicago, which has long held the rat king title, lost its crown to Los Angeles. San Francisco (3) and New York City (4) round out the top 5.

Hartford’s rise suggests that rodent activity is no longer just an issue for sprawling urban centers.

California remains the most represented state with four cities in the top 50 — LA, San Fran, Sacramento, and San Diego.

Joining Hartford as some of the rattiest cities in New England, according to Orkin, include Boston (13) and Burlington, Vermont (48).

Click here to see the full list.

