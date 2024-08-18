Fatal Crash: 43-Year-Old ID'd As Victim On I-84 In West Hartford

It happened at 12:45 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17 on the westbound side in West Hartford.

The victim, Joey Antoine Roldan, age 43, of East Hartford, was driving a 2000 Suzuki motorcycle east of Exit 40 when, for an unknown reason, he lost control, Connecticut State Police said.

During the collision sequence, the motorcycle fell to its side, and Roldan became detached from it. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The motorcycle then came to an uncontrolled final rest, partially in the left lane and on the left shoulder.

State police are asking anyone with information to contact Trooper Eric Baillargeon at 860-534-1000 extension 6074 or email him at eric.baillargeon@ct.gov.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hartford and receive free news updates.