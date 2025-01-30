Everywhere ICE Agents Have Been Spotted In CT; What To Know About Raids, Your Rights

Poll Are you in favor of Trump's mass deportation plan? Yes No I don't know Submit Vote View Results Current Results Are you in favor of Trump's mass deportation plan? Yes 30%

No 70%

I don't know 0% Back to Vote

ICE agents have spread out nationwide, arresting more than 5,500 people in the first week of Trump’s presidency, according to ABC News — nearly tripling the number of arrests in an average week during Joe Biden’s term. NBC News reported the agency has a daily quote of 1,250 to 1,500 arrest.

However, tracking these arrests and detainers is much harder because ICE officials haven't detailed where they have taken place.

Police departments and public officials in Stamford, Windham, East Hartford, New London, Waterbury, Willimantic, and Bridgeport have reported ICE activity within their communities, though not all incidents have been for arrests.

ICE agents do not have to provide information to local police departments ahead of raids. Though, it is customary to provide a courtesy call in the lead up, Bridgeport officials told Fox News.

Agents called two weeks before appearing in the city, though the police department did not participate in any operations, Bridgeport officials said.

It's unclear if any police departments have cooperated with these investigations or arrests, but most have said their officers did not assist.

"The Stamford Police Department was not involved and did not have any additional information," the department said in a statement on Tuesday, Jan. 28.

East Hartford officials reported a raid at a home on Sunday. The city also released information on residents' rights if ICE agents show up at their homes.

Simply put, if agents don't have a warrant, they can't force their way inside a home or a private area of a company. However, they can wait outside or detain anyone in a public area, according to CBS News.

Schools, churches, and other so-called "sensitive areas" were previously no-go zones without a warrant, but under Trump's new rules, agents can interview, detain, or arrest people suspected of being in the country illegally at these locations, including hospitals.

Connecticut school leaders issued a guidance memo this week outlining the new rules for schools and officials should handle requests from ICE agents.

"We know that recent actions taken by the current federal administration have raised many questions from school districts, and sparked fear among students and their families, about what to expect if federal immigration officials request information or come onto school grounds," the memo stated. "While there is reason to believe the risk of such instances may remain low, circumstances can change rapidly, and it is important to be prepared and reassure families that a plan is in place."

Calls to ICE for clarification on Connecticut arrests were not immediately returned.

Trump has said his agencies would target migrants with violent criminal histories. ICE has posted some of those with the more heinous records on the agency's social media accounts.

However, many law-abiding migrants have told reporters are they afraid to leave their homes for fear of being rounded up in ICE's wide nets.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hartford and receive free news updates.