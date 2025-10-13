Earth Passes First Climate Tipping Point, Scientists Warn Planet Faces 'New Reality'

Global Tipping Points released its 2025 report on Sunday, Oct. 12. The dire warning was issued in the research from 160 scientists from 23 countries.

The University of Exeter led the report that was financially backed by Amazon owner Jeff Bezos' environmental charity.

"The world has entered a new reality," the report said. "Global warming will soon exceed 1.5 degrees Celsius. This puts humanity in the danger zone where multiple climate tipping points pose catastrophic risks to billions of people."

The report said that Earth's global temperature has already increased by 1.4 degrees Celsius since the late 1800s, a common benchmark for determining the industrial forces fueling climate change.

"The resulting impacts would cascade through the ecological and social systems we depend upon, creating escalating damages," the report said. "Humanity faces a potentially catastrophic, irreversible outcome. The Inter-American Court of Human Rights recognises the right of humans to a safe climate, hence preventing irreversible harm to the climate system is a legal imperative."

Warm-water coral reefs were highlighted in the report as the planet's first ecosystem to pass its climate tipping point. Starting in 2023, reefs are experiencing "unprecedented dieback" during the worst bleaching event on record.

Reefs are home to nearly a million marine life species, and extreme ocean temperatures have harmed more than 80% of reefs in more than 80 countries, The Guardian reported.

"Even under the most optimistic emission scenarios of stabilising warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius without any overshoot, it is considered that warm-water coral reefs are virtually certain (>99% probability) to tip, given the upper range of their thermal tipping point is 1.5 degrees Celsius," the report said.

Researchers say reefs have entered "uncharted territory" during the mass die-off.

"We can no longer talk about tipping points as a future risk," Tim Lenton, a professor at the University of Exeter's Global Systems Institute, told The Guardian. "The first tipping of widespread dieback of warm water coral reefs is already underway."

The report identifies other critical ecosystems approaching collapse, including the Amazon rainforest and ice sheets in Greenland and West Antarctica. A major ocean current called the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation (AMOC) is also in danger.

Disruptions to the AMOC would potentially lead to longer winters across Europe and destabilize rainfall patterns crucial for agriculture.

"Polar ice sheets are approaching tipping points, committing the world to several metres of irreversible sea-level rise that will affect hundreds of millions," the report said. "Every fraction of additional warming increases the risk of triggering further damaging tipping points."

The researchers call for cutting global greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030 (compared to 2010 levels), along with achieving net zero by 2050. Without immediate action, the report says global temperatures could exceed two degrees Celsius before 2100, causing more intense and permanent damage to the planet.

Scientists say governments and corporations need to act quickly before more harm is done.

"If we wait to cross tipping points before we act, it will be too late," the report said. "The only credible risk management strategy is to act in advance, but the window for preventing damaging tipping points is rapidly closing."

The researchers did show some optimism by mentioning "positive tipping points" when rapidly adopted measures can accelerate global change. According to British energy think tank Ember, renewables generated more electricity in 2025 than coal for the first time, Reuters reported.

Lenton said it's important for humanity to have hope in reversing the effects of climate change.

"Nobody wants to be just traumatized and disempowered," he told Reuters. "We still have some agency."

The report's release comes as world leaders prepare to gather in Brazil in November for the 2025 United Nations Climate Change Conference, also known as COP30.

