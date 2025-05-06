Duo Busted Having Sex In Car Blocking Police Parking Lot In Hartford; Drugs Found: Cops

Willie Ferrell, 34, of Bloomfield, and 48-year-old Diandra Lysik of Hartford, a known prostitute, were arrested just after midnight on Tuesday, May 6, authorities said.

A state trooper in Hartford spotted the duo in a Porsche SUV blocking the gate to a restricted area at the Hartford barracks and directly in front of a no trespassing sign, police said.

The trooper was trying to get into the parking lot, and when they found their path blocked, they approached the car to find out what was happening, authorities said.

Ferrell showed "clear signs" of impairment and failed a field sobriety test, police said.

He was arrested and charged with DUI, improper parking, criminal trespass, and soliciting sexual acts, police said. He was being held on a $10,000 bond.

Lysick told troopers that Ferrell had picked her up earlier, but she did not say if he had paid her for sex. However, police said they found three loose $10 bills at the top of her purse and noted that Lysik “does engage in sex work.”

During a search of her belongings, officers found fentanyl and crack in her purse, police said.

Lysik was arrested on charges including drug possession, use of paraphernalia, criminal trespass, and solicitation. She was being held on a $1,000 bond, authorities said.

