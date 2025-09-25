DOJ Releases CT Immigration Judge After 'Outstanding' Review, Despite Growing Case Backlog

Ted Doolittle first shared the news on LinkedIn.

“Received an outstanding performance evaluation from my supervisory judge before the end of my two-year probationary period, but nevertheless the new administration terminated me, along with a number of other Immigration Judges in my class, with no justification articulated," he wrote, according to multiple reports.

Doolittle told the CT Mirror he was notified on Sept. 11 that his two-year appointment would not be renewed when it expired on Tuesday, Sept. 23. He was placed on leave immediately after being notified, even though he had nearly 60 cases scheduled for the next day.

He was one of dozens of immigration judges dismissed or released in recent months.

NPR reported that the Department of Justice, under President Donald Trump, has fired at least 80 immigration judges since January.

At least 14 were dismissed this month, despite a growing backlog of cases. Union leaders told NPR they expected an uptick in firings because it marked the end of the probationary period for several judges, including Doolittle.

The Department of Justice has defended the dismissals, saying the agency aims to streamline the system and arguing that some judges were not managing their caseloads efficiently.

Doolittle had allegedly run afoul of ICE agents earlier this year when they arrested a former Yale student in his courtroom on May 9.

Saifullah Khan told the CT Post that he was leaving his immigration hearing when nine plainclothed officers approached him and attempted to arrest him. He ran back into the court and yelled to the judge for help.

That's when agents used a stun gun and put him in handcuffs, he told the outlet.

"‘You guys should be ashamed of yourselves,’” Khan recalls Doolittle telling the officers. The 32-year-old told the Post he heard agents later call Doolittle a "traitor" and say they wished they could arrest the judge as well.

