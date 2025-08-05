Fair with Haze 76°

SHARE

Deputy Threatens Tickets Over Lack Of Sex In Viral Video: 'Didn't Get Cracked Last Night'

A Houston deputy is under investigation after posting a video suggesting that she would ticket "everyone" because she didn't have sex the previous night, according to reports.

Jennifer Escalera, a deputy in Harris County, TX, is reportedly under investigation after posting a TikTok video claiming she would ticket "everyone" because she didn't have sex the previous night.

Jennifer Escalera, a deputy in Harris County, TX, is reportedly under investigation after posting a TikTok video claiming she would ticket "everyone" because she didn't have sex the previous night.

 Photo Credit: TikTok - ms.escaleraaa
Chris Spiker
Email me Read More Stories

The now-deleted video was posted by TikTok user @ms.escaleraaa and showed the Harris County, Texas, deputy appearing to write in a notepad while in uniform. Her badges were blurred, but her nametag remained visible.

The caption on the video said, "Didn't get cracked last night so everyone is getting a ticket."

While the deputy hasn't been formally named, the Houston Chronicle identified her as Jennifer Escalera, a member of the Harris County Precinct 5 Constable's Office. She was reportedly hired in September 2021.

Escalera's TikTok account remained active as of press time, posting a video as recently as Monday, Aug. 4. Other videos have shown her participating in TikTok trends while in uniform, the Chronicle reported.

Fox 26 Houston confirmed the constable's office is looking into the "cracked" video.

"Our administration is aware and internal affairs has opened an investigation," a spokesperson told Fox 26. "We have no other comment at this time."

The constable's office hasn't announced if any disciplinary action has been taken.

to follow Daily Voice Hartford and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE