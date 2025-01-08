Delta Teams Up With Uber, Ending SkyMiles Rewards Partnership With Lyft

Delta Air Lines and Uber announced their new partnership at the CES 2025 trade show in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Jan. 7. SkyMiles members will be able to earn miles for eligible Uber riders and Uber Eats orders in the spring of 2025.

The heads of the companies shared their excitement about the venture, saying that about 15 percent of all Uber ride bookings either begin or end at airports.

"Delta is thrilled to come together with Uber to create a connected travel experience from start to finish," Delta CEO Ed Bastian said in a news release. "This partnership creates more choice for customers to get to their destination in a way that works best for them."

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi joined Bastian on stage at CES 2025 to announce the new partnership. This came after Uber's recent moves to capture more travelers who need rides to airports.

Uber Shuttle was launched to help fliers get around LaGuardia Airport, while UberXXL offers vehicles with more space for extra luggage. The new Flight Capture tool with Uber Reserve helps travelers schedule rides based on flight times.

The rideshare company also started UberX Share at Airports, allowing customers to save up to 25 percent when choosing a ride with another traveler. This option has been launched at Newark Liberty International Airport and Washington Dulles International Airport, along with at least eight other airports.

Here's how Delta SkyMiles members will earn through Uber purchases:

One mile per dollar spent on UberX rides to and from airports

Two miles per dollar on premium rides like Uber Comfort and Uber Black

Three miles per dollar on Uber Reserve trips

One mile per dollar on $40+ Uber Eats restaurant and grocery orders

Delta, which is celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2025, first teamed up with Lyft to offer rewards in 2018. A Delta spokesperson told CNBC that SkyMiles customers can continue earning through Lyft rides until Monday, Apr. 7.

Also at CES 2025, Delta introduced its AI-powered Delta Concierge, a digital tool built into the Fly Delta app, set to debut later in 2025. The concierge uses generative AI to provide personalized assistance, from pre-trip planning to real-time help navigating around airports.

Other features include proactive passport and visa notifications, packing advice based on destination weather, and real-time updates for gate changes or TSA PreCheck options.

"Delta is thinking differently about how we blend the digital and physical experiences, starting with the Fly Delta app," Bastian said. "Our vision for Delta Concierge is that it will serve as an AI-powered personal assistant that combines the context of who our customers are and how they like to travel, with the deep knowledge and insights we’ve built as the world’s most reliable airline."

Delta SkyMiles customers can sign up for a waitlist to find out when they can link to an Uber account.

