CT Ranks Among Nation's Worst Tippers, Study Finds: Here's Why

Payment processing company BLogic Systems released a list of the 10 worst states for tipping. The analysis looked at average tip percentages, waitstaff wages, and public attitudes toward gratuities, combining them into a "Generosity Index."

Connecticut landed third-worst nationwide, with an average tip of 19.8% and a Generosity Index score of 25.1 out of 100. The Constitution State's average income is $78,820, yet 92.4% of residents reported "tipping fatigue" when asked to leave tips at places like coffee shops, counter service, and self-checkout kiosks.

Massachusetts followed in fourth at 20% and a 25.4 index score. New Jersey and New York tied with 26.8, leaving tips of 19.5% and 19.1% respectively.

The findings reveal a contradiction across the region: residents earn among the highest annual incomes in the country, but report some of the lowest desire to tip.

"Meanwhile, states like Florida, Texas, and Ohio, mostly in the South and Midwest, tend to tip closer to the standard 20%, even with lower average incomes," a BLogic spokesperson said. "This suggests that regional culture may influence tipping habits more than income levels do."

Waitstaff pay in the Northeast is higher than in many parts of the US. In Connecticut, the median wage for service staff is $17.50 per hour, while in New York, waitstaff earn $22.30.

Maryland and Virginia didn't fall into the bottom five but still ranked low overall. Both states averaged 19.7% tips and scored 29.3 on the index. Waitstaff in Maryland earned a median of $16.90 per hour, while Virginia’s service workers averaged $17.80.

Here are the 10 worst states for tipping, according to BLogic Systems:

California – Average tip of 17.8%, Generosity Index of 24.5 Washington – 18.3% | 24.8 Connecticut – 19.8% | 25.1 Massachusetts – 20.0% | 25.4 New Jersey – 19.5% | 26.8 New York – 19.1% | 26.8 Maryland – 19.7% | 29.3 Virginia – 19.7% | 29.3 Minnesota – 19.3% | 29.6 Florida – 18.5% | 29.6

