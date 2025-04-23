CT Electricity Costs To Fall — But Don’t Expect Big Savings

According to the Connecticut Mirror, three commissioners from the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA) voted to approve a rate adjustment for Eversource and United Illuminating customers. The change translates to an estimated $13 monthly decrease for Eversource users and a $3 drop for United Illuminating customers.

However, actual savings will vary based on monthly electricity usage. The new prices begin on May 1 and will continue until at least September and up to a year, the news outlet reported.

The rate cut follows favorable pricing conditions for electricity purchases from New England’s nuclear plants, the Mirror reported.

Daily Voice reported in January that Connecticut has the highest average electricity bills in the United States.

Because of those high monthly costs, Connecticut also has one of the nation's highest rates of residents forced to skip necessities like food or medicine to pay an electric bill.

A LendingTree report, analyzing data from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA), found that 34 percent of Americans have skipped buying household essentials such as food or medication to cover a utility bill.

Connecticut ranked second, with 30 percent of residents admitting they’ve struggled to pay utility bills — just behind Mississippi’s 33 percent, according to the report.

From August 2023 to August 2024, the average monthly utility bill in Connecticut was $254.47, the highest in the nation from August 2023 through August 2024, according to the most recent complete EIA data. That’s 37 percent higher than the national average of $185.59, which itself rose more than 2 percent from the previous year's figure of $180.

The Connecticut General Assembly’s Office of Legislative Research found that most of the average electric bill stems from the supply charge — the cost of delivering power to homes. Since Connecticut produces little of its own energy, the state relies heavily on imports from outside the state.

Federal and state regulations, market fluctuations, the impacts of climate change on temperatures, disruptions in the global supply chain, and inflation, all play a major role in why monthly utility bills have risen in recent years, according to state researchers and trade groups.

