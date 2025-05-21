CT Duo Helped Run Monkey Torture Video Ring; Animals Were Beaten, Sexually Abused, Killed: Feds

Kimberly A. Anglin and Mark M. Sampieri (who also went by The Chef or SainT), both of Connecticut, are accused of conspiring with others to create and distribute graphic videos showing brutal acts of violence and sexual abuse against monkeys, federal prosecutors said.

Investigators say the two were part of an underground network that paid for videos now under federal investigation.

According to the indictment, the defendants worked with Nicholas T. Dryden of Cincinnati, who allegedly funneled money to a minor in Indonesia to carry out the abuse on camera. The indictment includes 79 separate acts in which defendants are accused of funding the abuse and requesting specific violent acts.

The videos reportedly show monkeys being mutilated, including having their genitals burned and cut with scissors. Some videos also allegedly depict monkeys being sodomized with foreign objects, prosecutors said.

“This case is one of the most horrific examples of animal abuse we’ve seen,” said Acting Assistant Attorney General Adam Gustafson of the Justice Department’s Environment and Natural Resources Division. “We are committed to holding accountable those who fund and promote this cruelty.”

If convicted, Anglin and Sampieri each face a maximum of five years in federal prison.

The indictment spans several states, including Arizona, Pennsylvania, Colorado, New York, Louisiana, Kentucky, and North Carolina. All defendants are accused of paying Dryden to commission acts that fall under what are known as “animal crush videos.”

These videos are illegal under federal law due to their graphic content and the extreme suffering inflicted on animals for the purpose of entertainment.

No trial date has been set. The Justice Department is continuing its investigation and has not ruled out further charges.

